Ebix (EBIX) PT Set at $108.00 by Maxim Group

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been assigned a $108.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We model 2Q18 EPS of $0.89, in line with consensus and up 20% y/y. We forecast revenue of $112.1 million, up 28% y/y and ahead of the consensus projection of $111.4 million, with growth coming primarily from the Exchange segment.””

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBIX. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Ebix had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $179,261.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,212.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ebix by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 25,220.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

