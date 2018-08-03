eBitcoin (EBTC) Price Hits $0.0460 on Exchanges

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. eBitcoin has a market cap of $869,489.00 and $2,048.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00377829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00187715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.