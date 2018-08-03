Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EVT opened at $23.68 on Friday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $24.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

