Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. ValuEngine downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties traded up $1.15, reaching $97.56, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,003. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $25,556.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,759 shares in the company, valued at $362,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $96,368.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

