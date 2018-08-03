Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce sales of $39.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $43.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $25.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $182.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $261.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $290.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Imperial Capital set a $14.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy traded down $0.32, hitting $9.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $618.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

