Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 397 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

