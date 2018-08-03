Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

7/23/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

7/20/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at DNB Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 408.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 249,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 612.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 895,297 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 117.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

