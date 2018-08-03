E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.68 ($12.57).

E.ON SE Common Stock opened at €9.44 ($11.11) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. E.ON SE Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE Common Stock

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

