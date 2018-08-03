E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.68 ($12.57).

E.ON SE Common Stock opened at €9.44 ($11.11) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. E.ON SE Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

