E-coin (ECN) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. E-coin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00044269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, E-coin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get E-coin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00085348 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00056864 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036712 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC.

E-coin Profile

E-coin (CRYPTO:ECN) is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here . E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com

Buying and Selling E-coin

E-coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for E-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for E-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.