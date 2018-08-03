Dynex Capital (DX) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price objective on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 500,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,382. The stock has a market cap of $375.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 71.08%. equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

In other Dynex Capital news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $61,048.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,978.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.