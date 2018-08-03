Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on DVAX. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Dynavax Technologies traded down $0.53, hitting $12.92, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 21,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,755. The firm has a market cap of $837.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.29. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

