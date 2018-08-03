Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Holdings Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 548,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,486 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 394,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 128,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DY opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.39. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $372,982.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

