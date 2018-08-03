Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.46 Million Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Biogen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Biogen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 429,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

