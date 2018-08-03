Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 62,319 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 393.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $917,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods opened at $33.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

