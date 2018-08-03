Duke Energy (DUK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. Segment wise, it expects to spend about $37.6 billion for electric utilities and infrastructure, $7.6 billion for gas utilities and infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for commercial renewable for the 2018-2022 period. It currently boasts a robust five-year capital plan and plans to invest about $48.2 billion in growth projects over the 2018-2022 time frame. This investment plan will drive earnings base growth in the it’s combined electric and gas businesses of approximately 6%, over the next five years. However, it faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure. Considering the fact that the U.S. economy is currently in favor of hiking interest rate, the situation is not very favorable for a leveraged firm like Duke Energy. The company also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duke Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.82.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,341. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.