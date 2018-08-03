Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:DSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund alerts:

Shares of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund opened at $6.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

There is no company description available for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.