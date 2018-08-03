DSP Group (DSPG) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Head to Head Analysis

DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DSP Group and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million 2.20 -$3.00 million $0.17 71.18 Skyworks Solutions $3.65 billion 4.69 $1.01 billion $5.98 15.99

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DSP Group and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 1 5 19 0 2.72

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $116.91, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -1.28% 3.71% 2.95% Skyworks Solutions 23.78% 30.31% 26.13%

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DSP Group does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats DSP Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, IoT and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

