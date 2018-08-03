DS Smith (SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of DS Smith to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.49) to GBX 630 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.43 ($7.44).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 501.20 ($6.59) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.42).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 34.80 ($0.46) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 317,384 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £466,554.48 ($613,000.24).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

