DRP Utility (DRPU) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. DRP Utility has a total market cap of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRP Utility token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DRP Utility alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00188496 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRP Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRP Utility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.