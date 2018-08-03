Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall Sells 25,000 Shares of The Independent Investment Trust plc (IIT) Stock

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) insider Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.00), for a total value of £190,250 ($249,967.15).

On Wednesday, July 25th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 25,000 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.12), for a total value of £192,500 ($252,923.40).

Shares of IIT stock opened at GBX 732 ($9.62) on Friday. The Independent Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 424.12 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 811 ($10.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Separately, HSBC lowered The Independent Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

