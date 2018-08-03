Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin acquired 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,455.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products opened at $73.38 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $78.01.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

