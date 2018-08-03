Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will report sales of $36.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.78 million and the highest is $37.00 million. Dorian LPG posted sales of $41.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full year sales of $154.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.42 million to $168.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.60 million to $169.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG traded down $0.23, hitting $8.33, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,950. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

