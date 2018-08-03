Dorel Industries Inc Class B (DIIBF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries Inc Class B (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943. The stock has a market cap of $605.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09. Dorel Industries Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Dorel Industries Inc Class B alerts:

Dorel Industries Inc Class B (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dorel Industries Inc Class B had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.