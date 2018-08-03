Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,182,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,789,000 after buying an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,162,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson opened at $47.54 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.97%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

