Domtar (UFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Domtar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Domtar has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 40,789 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $1,913,819.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Domtar by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 185,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 114,136 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Domtar by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Domtar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

