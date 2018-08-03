Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

News articles about Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diversicare Healthcare Services earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6506099345228 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services traded down $0.15, reaching $6.71, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.29 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 67.12% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVCR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

