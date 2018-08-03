DISH Network (DISH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DISH Network traded up $4.34, reaching $34.20, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,960,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.10. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,605.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,550. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.