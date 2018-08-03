Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.50 EPS

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.43). 1,266,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.40).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 452 ($5.94) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 357 ($4.69) in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 430 ($5.65) to GBX 395 ($5.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 405.57 ($5.33).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.