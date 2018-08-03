Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.50 EPS

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.
Shares of DLG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.43). 1,266,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.40).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.
