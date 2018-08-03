Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diplomat Pharmacy earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4150092632871 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Diplomat Pharmacy traded down $0.07, reaching $21.04, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.14. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $335,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $419,364 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

