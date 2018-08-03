Dine Brands Global (DIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $184.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dine Brands Global updated its FY18 guidance to $4.95-5.25 EPS.

Shares of DIN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. 4,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $82.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

In other news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,880.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $46,074,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 263,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 156.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 167,678 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $4,986,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $4,559,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

