Dine Brands Global (DIN) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “DineEquity (DIN) reported 2Q18 pro forma (June) EPS of $1.03, which beat the $0.97 Street mean, though missed our $1.04 estimate.””

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global traded down $0.02, hitting $74.59, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,967. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $184.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $632,880.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $1,356,181.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 263,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,074,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 156.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 167,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.