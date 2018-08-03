DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The company’s second-quarter 2018 core funds from operations (FFO) per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operating revenues marked an impressive 33.4% year-over-year rise. Also, Digital Realty raised its 2018 core FFO per share outlook. Notably, solid fundamentals of the data-center market offer scope to the company to ride on the growth curve through accretive acquisitions and development efforts. The company also focuses on maintaining an investment grade balance sheet, enjoys ample liquidity and has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. Nevertheless, Digital Realty faces intense competition in the industry. Amid this, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to continue in the upcoming period. Further, the company has a substantial debt burden and hence rate hike adds to its woes.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH traded up $1.32, reaching $122.36, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,858. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,607,000 after buying an additional 633,960 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $64,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,450,000 after buying an additional 505,980 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 791,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 362,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $28,210,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

