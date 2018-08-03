Digirad (DRAD) Issues Earnings Results

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

DRAD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 75,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Digirad has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

