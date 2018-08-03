Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday.

DO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.61.

NYSE:DO opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,561,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $34,409.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

