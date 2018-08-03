Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 133.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.33 ($27.45).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor opened at €16.28 ($19.15) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €21.46 ($25.25) and a 12 month high of €50.68 ($59.62).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

