Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.33 ($27.45).

Dialog Semiconductor traded up €0.98 ($1.15), reaching €16.49 ($19.39), during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,347,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €21.46 ($25.25) and a one year high of €50.68 ($59.62).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

