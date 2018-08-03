DexCom (DXCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 52,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 853,747 shares.The stock last traded at $123.32 and had previously closed at $124.55.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.97.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,505.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $859,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,952,796.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,053 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DexCom by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,943,000 after purchasing an additional 211,250 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 52.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 238,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $2,084,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -213.32 and a beta of 0.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

