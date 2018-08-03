Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. equinet set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.86 ($16.31).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.35 ($15.71). The stock had a trading volume of 355,768 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

