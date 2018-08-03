Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for KAZ Minerals (KAZ)

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KAZ. Peel Hunt raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.09) to GBX 1,035 ($13.60) in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.14) price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.04) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.53) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 842.27 ($11.07).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON KAZ opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.72) on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 413.10 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 974.20 ($12.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.