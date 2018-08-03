Deutsche Bank Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARL. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. equinet set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.15 ($47.24).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL opened at €39.43 ($46.39) on Friday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €33.35 ($39.24) and a 1-year high of €41.89 ($49.28).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.