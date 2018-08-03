Deutsche Bank Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

JHG stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.79%. analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

