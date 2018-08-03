Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €37.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Main First Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.81 ($40.95).

G1A opened at €33.28 ($39.15) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €34.06 ($40.07) and a 1 year high of €42.88 ($50.45).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

