Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2018

Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.50 ($17.06).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €12.28 ($14.45) on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €3.27 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of €19.56 ($23.01).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

