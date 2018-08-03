Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.50 ($17.06).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €12.28 ($14.45) on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €3.27 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of €19.56 ($23.01).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

