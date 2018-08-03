Dether One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,422.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Dether has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bitfinex. Dether has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $24,422.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00378875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00189966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,500,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

