Destination Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,464,000 after purchasing an additional 844,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24,174.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 756,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 753,748 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,825,523,000 after purchasing an additional 461,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $103,858,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total transaction of $9,876,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,968,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA opened at $250.62 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

