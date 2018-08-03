Desjardins Downgrades Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Hold

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GIL opened at $31.55 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

