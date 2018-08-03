Derwent London Plc (DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,095.82 ($40.68).

DLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.30) price objective (up from GBX 3,500 ($45.99)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,786 ($49.74) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Derwent London traded up GBX 20 ($0.26), reaching GBX 3,133 ($41.16), during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 119,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,133 ($41.16).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

