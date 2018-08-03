Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF opened at $104.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

