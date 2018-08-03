Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,520 Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,712,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,366,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,776,000 after acquiring an additional 739,871 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the 1st quarter worth about $81,272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of The Ozarks opened at $41.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZRK shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

