Depomed (DEPO) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Depomed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Depomed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:DEPO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $555.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.27. Depomed has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.77 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that Depomed will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Depomed news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEPO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Depomed in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Depomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Depomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Depomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Depomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

